Illini wing Will Riley named Big Ten freshman of the week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– Illinois wing Will Riley was named Big Ten freshman of the week on Monday, the inaugural award for the 2024-25.

The 6-foot-9 Riley averaged a team-high 22.7 points over two games to open the season, adding 7.0 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the floor and 72.7 percent from three point range.

Riley set an Illinois freshman debut scoring record with 31 pints in the season-opening win over Eastern Illinois last Monday. It was the first 30-point game by an Illini freshman in a debut and topped the previous school mark of 28 points by Adam Miller in 2020.

Riley scored in double figures again in Friday's win over SIU Edwardsville, finishing with 14 points while shooting 5-for-12 from the floor including 3-for-5 from three. Through two games, he ranks second in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game (4.0).

The Canadian-born Riley was a top recruit for Illinois in the class of 2024, ranked No. 12 nationally. He was the highest ranked recruit signed by Illinois in the internet era, surpassing Dee Brown from the Class of 2002.

Riley and the Illini are back in action Wednesday night at State Farm Center, hosting Oakland (8 p.m. CT, BTN).