WBB: Illini improve to 2-0 with win over Marquette

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood held a press conference ahead of Friday's home game versus SIUE.
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Wednesday.
Orange and Blue News breaks down our takeaways from the Illinois win over Eastern Illinois on Monday.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the film on offensive tackle JJ Hirdes who committed to Illinois on Monday.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the film on three-star cornerback Tywan Cox.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood held a press conference ahead of Friday's home game versus SIUE.
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Wednesday.
Orange and Blue News breaks down our takeaways from the Illinois win over Eastern Illinois on Monday.