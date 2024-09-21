Watch: Illini running back Kaden Feagin pot game vs. Nebraska

in other news
Film Room: What three-star wing Keaton Wagler brings to the court
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illini commit Keaton Wagler.
Commit: Three-star wing Keaton Wagler to Illinois
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest has committed to Illinois.
Aaron Henry coaching with a heavy heart after the loss of his sister
The Illini family is helping defensive coordinator deal with the loss of his younger sister.
Four-star tight end Mack Sutter was back at Illinois
Rivals100 tight end Mack Sutter was in the house to watch Illinois take on Central Michigan on Saturday.
Film Room: Illini tight end commit Grant Smith
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illini tight end commit Grant Smith.
in other news
Illinois running back Kaden Feagin following the OT win over Nebraska on Friday night. Feagin rushed for 69 yards on 12 attempts including a 21-yard run in overtime.