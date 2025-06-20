Film Room: Illini offensive line commit Kai Pritchard

Four-star offensive lineman Kai Pritchard from Toms River (NJ) Donovan Catholic committed to Illinois.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Kayden Bennett, four-star defensive end.
Illinois has added a commitment from three-star defensive end Kayden Bennett from Suffield Academy (Conn.)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood gave an update on Monday as summer workouts begin for the Illini basketball team.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Jaylen Stewart, three-star edge.
