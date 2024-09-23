Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Penn State

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. Illinois travels to No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. Illinois travels to No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.
Assistant basketball coach Tim Anderson has left the Illinois program.
Fighting Illini basketball scholarship grid as of September 19, 2024.
Illinois travels to No. 22 Nebraska on Friday night. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Orange and Blue News caught up Zach Carpenter from Inside Nebraska to get the inside scoop on the Huskers.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illini commit Keaton Wagler.
Assistant basketball coach Tim Anderson has left the Illinois program.
Fighting Illini basketball scholarship grid as of September 19, 2024.
Illinois travels to No. 22 Nebraska on Friday night. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.