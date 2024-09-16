Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Nebraska

Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday, September 16, 2024. Illinois travels to Nebraska on Friday night.
Illinois is the latest offer for three-star offensive lineman Landen Von Seggern from Omaha (NE) Millard South.
Illinois hosts Central Michigan for Homecoming. Preview, players to watch, and a prediction.
The ceiling now looks higher for Illinois football after its win last week over a top 25 opponent.
Illinois gameday visitors versus Central Michigan on Saturday.
Orange and Blue News caught up with the voice of the Chippewas Adam Jaksa to get the inside scoop on Central Michigan.
