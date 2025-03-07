Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. Purdue

Illinois post game press conference following its 88-80 win over Purdue on Friday at State Farm Center.
Three-star offensive lineman Casey Thomann from Olney (Ill.) East Richland committed to Illinois on Tuesday.
Takeaways from the Illini's 93-73 win over Michigan on Sunday in Ann Arbor.
Illinois players Tre White, Kylan Boswell, and Will Riley discuss the Illini's 93-73 win over Michigan on Sunday.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood post game press conference vs. Michigan.
Illinois caught fire in the second half en route to a convincing 93-73 win at No. 15 Michigan on Sunday.
