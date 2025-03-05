Watch: Art Sitkowski discusses being named co-quarterbacks coach

This week, former Illinois player Artur Sitkowski was promoted to co-quarterbacks coach. Sitkowski will work alongside offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. in leading the quarterbacks room for the Fighting Illini.

Sitkowski finished his second season on the Fighting Illini staff and first as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024. He served as a student assistant in 2023 following five seasons playing college football, including two years at Illinois.

Sitkowski finished his playing career at Illinois for two seasons under Bielema from 2021-22, following a three-year stint at Rutgers from 2018-20. He threw for 2,838 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career, including 807 yards and six touchdowns during his two seasons at Illinois.