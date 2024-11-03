Advertisement

Podcast: 2024-25 Illini basketball preview with Deon Thomas

Podcast: 2024-25 Illini basketball preview with Deon Thomas

Illini great Deon Thomas joined the Orange and Blue News podcast to preview the Illinois 2024-25 basketball season.  

 • Doug Bucshon
Knocked out of last year's game, Luke Altmyer gets second crack at Gophers

Knocked out of last year's game, Luke Altmyer gets second crack at Gophers

Luke Atlmyer got knocked out of the game in Minneapolis last year, setting the state for John Paddock's heroics.

 • John Supinie
Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green

Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green

Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday.

 • Doug Bucshon
Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six

Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six

Four-star power forward Spencer Ahrens named a top 6 on Tuesday.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer pre-Minnesota

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer pre-Minnesota

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.   

 • Doug Bucshon

Nov 3, 2024
Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-EIU
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood spoke to the media to preview the season opener on Monday against Eastern Illinois.

