Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday.

Four-star power forward Spencer Ahrens named a top 6 on Tuesday.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.   

News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference. The Illini host Minnesota on Saturday.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. 

Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday.

Four-star power forward Spencer Ahrens named a top 6 on Tuesday.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.   

Published Nov 2, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Minnesota
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game following the 25-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

