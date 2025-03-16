Watch: Brad Underwood on Selection Sunday

Illinois coach Brad Underwood held a press conference on Sunday after the Illini were selected as the 6-seed of the Midwest Region in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Will Riley, Ben Humrichous, Kylan Boswell, and Tomislav Ivisic spoke to reporters following the loss to Maryland.
Brad Underwood met with reporters outside the Illini rocker room following the loss to Maryland on Friday.
Maryland started fast on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament and routed Illinois 88-65.
Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner visited Illinois this week for a spring practice.
