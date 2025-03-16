Advertisement
Published Mar 16, 2025
Watch: Kylan Boswell and Tre White on Selection Sunday
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois guards Kylan Boswell and Tre White spoke to the media on Sunday after the Illini were selected as the 6-seed of the Midwest Region in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings