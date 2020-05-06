CHAMPAIGN – The next generation of transfers is upon us.

We’re actually knee deep in it, considering the last three Heisman Trophy winners all transferred before taking college football’s top prize (unless that’s becoming the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft).

The Age of the Transfer hit Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell two years ago, when Kelly Bryant abruptly sidelined his own senior season four games into it, redshirted and eventually transferred to Missouri.

Get ready. This is going to change the way of doing business. Big fish are going to eat little fish, and the open market with transfers may shift the power of college football even more.

“The power programs are going to pick and choose, fill gaps they need filled immediately,’’ Farrell said. “It seems to be headed toward smaller programs are going to be developmental programs. The big programs are going to pick off those kids who have success.’’

The moral of the story: Be careful who you call the power programs. The bluebloods may start picking up more transfers from teams standing mid-pack in the Power 5 leagues. And those teams may start grabbing transfers from the bottom levels of the Power 5.