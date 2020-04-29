The lowdown on transfer WR Brian Hightower from CaneSport.com
Illinois football added a piece from the transfer portal with a commitment from former Miami-Fla. wide receiver Brian Hightower. A former Rivals250 prospect out of Florida prep powerhouse IMG Acade...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news