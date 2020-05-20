Top gun: Cade Cunningham. Headed to Oklahoma State, Cunningham is likely going to play almost every position on the floor for Mike Boynton and the Cowboys. He’s been compared to the likes of Grant Hill and Scottie Pippen for his versatility, skill and defensive ability, but there’s not much point in having him in Stillwater if the ball isn’t going to be in his hands. There’s a reason why hopes are so high that he’ll help bring the program back next season.

Coming on strong: Andre Curbelo. Not many point guards in America had a stronger senior season than Curbelo did. At Illinois, Brad Underwood, his staff and Illini fans are going to love the way he competes, communicates and makes those around him better. He is totally unselfish and has an innate toughness about him.

Best fit: Sharife Cooper. Bruce Pearl isn’t afraid to let his guards rock and he’s even less afraid to let a relatively smallish lead guard like Cooper do his thing. Cooper never seems flustered by anything, loves to play fast and just keeps finding ways to get into the lane to create for himself and others. The minutes will be there and he should flourish as a freshman for the Tigers.

Could surprise: Ahron Ulis. The biggest riser in the final Rivals150, our only fear with Ulis – whose older brother Tyler Ulis was a McDonald’s All-American before moving on to Kentucky and the NBA – is that he will prove to have been ranked too low. He’s walking into a really great situation at Iowa, too. They have some experience in their backcourt, which will mean there’s not too much pressure and the way the Hawkeyes like to run and execute on offense should fit him perfectly.

Thoughts on the group: Taking up 33 spots in the Rivals150 and producing seven five-star prospects, this is a pretty strong group of point guards. It’s also one that should have a long-lasting impact on college basketball. Sure, Cunningham won’t be around long and Jalen Suggs and Caleb Love will enter as potential one-and-done candidates, but after them, it’s a pretty long list of guys who should be around for some time. It wouldn’t be a surprise if anywhere from 15 to 20 of these guys start as freshmen.