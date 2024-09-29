Orange and Blue News breaks down where the Fighting Illini stand with some of its top recruiting targets, plus watch lists for the next three recruiting classes.

The Illini's 2025 recruiting class now includes wings Keaton Wagler and Brandon Lee after both committed in the month of September.

Illinois has 13 scholarships filled for the 2025-26 season. It's possible they could add more from the high school ranks with rosters increasing next year.