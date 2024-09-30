Hoops is back: Ten storylines as Illini basketball opens practice
In case you didn't notice, college basketball is upon us. Illinois fans have been treated to a resurgent football team this fall, so it may come as a surprise that Brad Underwood's hoops squad is b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news