Orange and Blue News breaks down where the Fighting Illini stand with some of its top recruiting targets, plus watch lists for the next three recruiting classes.

After the decommitment of Rivals150 guard Jeremiah Fears, Illinois is still looking for its first commitment in the class of 2025.

Though some attrition should be expected, the Illini have two open scholarships available in 2025. Two new targets have been added to the top of the board since our last update in mid-June.