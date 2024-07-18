Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Recruiting roundup: New names added to Illini wish list

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Not yet a premium subscriber? Sign up now and start getting the inside scoop on Fighting Illini basketball, football, recruiting, and more. Click on the banner below to get started.

Illinois is expected to get a visit from four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.
Illinois is expected to get a visit from four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Orange and Blue News breaks down where the Fighting Illini stand with some of its top recruiting targets, plus watch lists for the next three recruiting classes.

After the decommitment of Rivals150 guard Jeremiah Fears, Illinois is still looking for its first commitment in the class of 2025.

Though some attrition should be expected, the Illini have two open scholarships available in 2025. Two new targets have been added to the top of the board since our last update in mid-June.

*****

ILLINOIS: Commit list | Offer list | Scholarship grid

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement