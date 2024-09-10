2025 wing Keaton Wagler sets visit to Illinois
Illinois recently offered 2025 prospect Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest. Now the 6-foot-6 wing has set a visit to the school. Currently unranked, Wagler has seen his recruiting pi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news