OrangeandBlueNews - RECRUITING ROUNDUP: In-depth look at the potential 2021-22 roster

Orange and Blue News breaks down the current scholarship situation for Illinois heading into the offseason, and some potential additions to the roster.

The NCAA's Division I Council voted to give eligibility relief to winter-sport athletes regardless of how many games they play during the 2020-21 academic year.

Athletes now have the opportunity to play five seasons within a six-year span rather than the typical four seasons in five years. The ruling will impact rosters all across the country, including Illinois.



