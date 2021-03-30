OrangeandBlueNews - RECRUITING ROUNDUP: In-depth look at the potential 2021-22 roster

RECRUITING ROUNDUP: In-depth look at the potential 2021-22 roster
Orange and Blue News breaks down the current scholarship situation for Illinois heading into the offseason, and some potential additions to the roster.
The NCAA's Division I Council voted to give eligibility relief to winter-sport athletes regardless of how many games they play during the 2020-21 academic year.
Athletes now have the opportunity to play five seasons within a six-year span rather than the typical four seasons in five years. The ruling will impact rosters all across the country, including Illinois.
If seniors Trent Frazier and/or Da’Monte Williams elect to take advantage of the rule and return for another season, neither will count against the Illini’s allotment of 13 scholarship athletes. The remaining players are technically still in the same class as they were during this past season.
All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu will be entering the NBA Draft. He finishes his career at Illinois with 1,504 points. If he played one more season, Dosunmu would have had a great shot at surpassing Deon Thomas as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
