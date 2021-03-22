Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 classes, plus a big target in the transfer portal.

So far in the class of 2021, the Fighting Illini have signed four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead. The Illini also hold a commitment from Rivals150 wing RJ Melendez.

Illinois got an early start on the class of 2022 with a commitment from three-star shooting guard Reggie Bass.



