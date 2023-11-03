Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Preview: Illinois travels to Minnesota

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Following its off weekend, the Illinois football team is back in action Saturday against Minnesota in Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) during the second half at Memorial Stadium.
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. (Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

*****

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: Behind enemy lines

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (3-5, 1-4) vs. MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (5-3, 3-2)

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 // 2:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Minneapolis, Minnesota // Huntington Bank Stadium

TV | Big Ten Network

» Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (388), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement