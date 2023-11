Orange and Blue News caught up Dylan Callaghan-Croley from Gopher Nation to get the inside scoop on Minnesota ahead of Saturday's game. Follow Dylan on X @RivalsDylanCC. Follow Gopher Nation @MinnesotaRivals.

Minnesota (5-3) and Illinois (3-5) meet for the 76th time on Saturday with the Golden Gophers leading the all-time series, 40-32-3. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.

Jordan Nubin was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his standout performance in Saturday's 27-12 victory against Michigan State.