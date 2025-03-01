Watch: Brad Underwood pre-Michigan

Illinois coach Brad Underwood previews Sunday's game at Michigan. Tipoff is set for 2:45 CT on CBS.
CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm discusses where Illinois currently stacks up in the field of 68.
Orange and Blue News breaks down top Illinois recruiting targets who have locked in official visits.
Serbian big man Aleksa Dimitrijević finished up an official visit to Illinois.
Orange and Blue News breaks down eight Illini who we are most interested in watching this spring.
Notes and observations from the Illini's 81-61 win over Iowa on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
