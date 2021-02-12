OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illinois travels Nebraska looking to extend winning streak

After a 6-day layoff the Illini head to Lincoln and put their #6 ranking on the line against the struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Huskers sit at 0-8 in league play and are currently the only Big Ten team outside the top 100 on KenPom.

If the Illini want a chance at a Big Ten title and a 1 seed, they must win games like these. The schedule gets much tougher over the next few weeks, so taking care of business here is important.