OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illinois travels Nebraska looking to extend winning streak

PREVIEW: Illinois travels Nebraska looking to extend winning streak
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After a 6-day layoff the Illini head to Lincoln and put their #6 ranking on the line against the struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Huskers sit at 0-8 in league play and are currently the only Big Ten team outside the top 100 on KenPom.
If the Illini want a chance at a Big Ten title and a 1 seed, they must win games like these. The schedule gets much tougher over the next few weeks, so taking care of business here is important.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Premium access to our stories, rankings, and forums for 30 days absolutely free.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news