NOTEBOOK: Miller easing into role, Nebraska preview, & more
Next up for No. 6 Illinois is a trip to Lincoln on Friday night to take on Nebraska. Illinois coach Brad Underwood and freshman guard Adam Miller greeted the media on Thursday via Zoom to preview t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news