The Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2 B1G) look to climb back over .500 when they travel to Madison Saturday to face #23/19 Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 B1G) at Camp Randall Stadium . Kickoff is set for 11 am CT on FS1.

Both teams are coming off of disappointing losses. The Illini fell to Purdue 46-7 on Homecoming, while Michigan routed the Badgers 38-13 in Ann Arbor.

Orange and Blue News previews the matchup, offers our keys to the game, and makes a prediction.



