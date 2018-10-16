CHAMPAIGN – It didn’t seem like this should be that hard. Three seasons into it (no matter if you want the asterisk because of the hiring date), Illini fans were expecting more from a Lovie Smith defense. He first made his name as the defensive coordinator for the Greatest Show on Turf, the guy in charge of slowing down teams while Mike Martz diagrammed the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl. Then Lovie led the Bears to the Super Bowl himself. After a fall from grace in the NFL, Lovie ended up in Champaign. No matter what, Illini fans expected an improved defense would follow.

Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright, second from left, runs the ball as Illinois' Dawson Degroot (24) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. AP Photo/Holly Hart

So far, the defense is still slowing down talk of any growth in the Illini program. There were so few things Lovie wanted to talk about during his weekly press conference Monday, he left the room after 15 minutes. Really, what’s there to say about a 46-7 beat-down from Purdue? The Boilers are one of those programs in the Big Ten Conference West division programs trying to climb the ladder. Just like Illinois. “We can talk about the Purdue game for the rest of the time,’’ Lovie said. “I don’t have a lot of answers for you. When you don’t have a lot of answers, you go back to work. For our football team, you can’t let a bad game get you the next week. “Watch video, make corrections, acknowledge the positive things that happened, then move on. Wisconsin will get your attention.’’ This was Purdue, although Jeff Brohm should be commended for his ability to lead the Boilers to a bowl win in his first season and perhaps has them on the way a second straight year. This wasn’t Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State or Michigan State. Those are top 25 teams, just like No. 23 Wisconsin. The Badgers were a CFP contender before losses to BYU in September and Michigan last weekend, but this is a different animal this weekend. “We’re not the only team disappointed with our play on a certain weekend,’’ Lovie said. When Illinois (3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten) plays at Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) in Camp Randall Stadium Saturday (11 a.m., FS1), “it’s big boy, run right at you football,’’ said Illini defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson. It’s hard to talk about making a move, becoming competitive or a contender when you give up 42 straight to Penn State – including 35 in one quarter – and 46 consecutive points to Purdue. “We’ve done some good things, but when you have a 3-3 record and played the way we have defensively, you can’t talk a lot about positive things,’’ Lovie admitted. “I’m excited about what we can do in the second half of the season.’’ Rod Smith has been a breath of fresh air to the offense, creating some excitement with a limited number of playmakers and a line recruited to run a pro-style scheme rather than the spread. When defenses load the box to stop the run, the Illini haven’t shown a passing game to keep them honest. Give him a break. He’s the new hire. But with so much more time to build a defense, questions are becoming tougher on Lovie and Nickerson. Illinois allowed 626 total yards to South Florida, 591 to Penn State and 611 to Purdue. If there’s an asterisk needed, it’s the one on the Rutgers win. Rutgers is a MAC team on a good day.

"It’s not all on the coaches. Some of us aren’t doing what they tell us to do. " — Defensive end Bobby Roundtree