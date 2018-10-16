Defensive woes have Illini rebuild stuck in neutral
CHAMPAIGN – It didn’t seem like this should be that hard.
Three seasons into it (no matter if you want the asterisk because of the hiring date), Illini fans were expecting more from a Lovie Smith defense. He first made his name as the defensive coordinator for the Greatest Show on Turf, the guy in charge of slowing down teams while Mike Martz diagrammed the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl.
Then Lovie led the Bears to the Super Bowl himself. After a fall from grace in the NFL, Lovie ended up in Champaign. No matter what, Illini fans expected an improved defense would follow.
MORE FROM JOHN SUPINIE: Illini picked 13th in B1G preseason poll | Talented back court holds the key | Confidence growing in OC Rod Smith
So far, the defense is still slowing down talk of any growth in the Illini program. There were so few things Lovie wanted to talk about during his weekly press conference Monday, he left the room after 15 minutes. Really, what’s there to say about a 46-7 beat-down from Purdue? The Boilers are one of those programs in the Big Ten Conference West division programs trying to climb the ladder.
Just like Illinois.
“We can talk about the Purdue game for the rest of the time,’’ Lovie said. “I don’t have a lot of answers for you. When you don’t have a lot of answers, you go back to work. For our football team, you can’t let a bad game get you the next week.
“Watch video, make corrections, acknowledge the positive things that happened, then move on. Wisconsin will get your attention.’’
This was Purdue, although Jeff Brohm should be commended for his ability to lead the Boilers to a bowl win in his first season and perhaps has them on the way a second straight year.
This wasn’t Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State or Michigan State. Those are top 25 teams, just like No. 23 Wisconsin. The Badgers were a CFP contender before losses to BYU in September and Michigan last weekend, but this is a different animal this weekend.
“We’re not the only team disappointed with our play on a certain weekend,’’ Lovie said.
When Illinois (3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten) plays at Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) in Camp Randall Stadium Saturday (11 a.m., FS1), “it’s big boy, run right at you football,’’ said Illini defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson.
It’s hard to talk about making a move, becoming competitive or a contender when you give up 42 straight to Penn State – including 35 in one quarter – and 46 consecutive points to Purdue.
“We’ve done some good things, but when you have a 3-3 record and played the way we have defensively, you can’t talk a lot about positive things,’’ Lovie admitted. “I’m excited about what we can do in the second half of the season.’’
Rod Smith has been a breath of fresh air to the offense, creating some excitement with a limited number of playmakers and a line recruited to run a pro-style scheme rather than the spread. When defenses load the box to stop the run, the Illini haven’t shown a passing game to keep them honest.
Give him a break. He’s the new hire.
But with so much more time to build a defense, questions are becoming tougher on Lovie and Nickerson. Illinois allowed 626 total yards to South Florida, 591 to Penn State and 611 to Purdue. If there’s an asterisk needed, it’s the one on the Rutgers win. Rutgers is a MAC team on a good day.
The defensive line hasn’t won enough of those one-on-one battles. Lovie looked forward to playing Dele' Harding more at linebacker this week, because the Illini expect Wisconsin to line up and grind it out. Otherwise, Illinois doesn’t have anything up its sleeve.
Lovie has confidence in the scheme, so it must be something else. Let’s not blame the players. So, read between the lines. Yet the question remains if this scheme works at a level where the spread is so common.
The Illini watched the tape and will move on.
“We take what we have to learn from it,’’ Nickerson said. “Look at those things, improve what we need to improve. Go out there and be a better football team the next time we play.’’
Defensive end Bobby Roundtree felt there needs to be more concentration from the Illini. Players are still having problem with their assignments and knowing what to do.
“It’s not all on the coaches,’’ Roundtree said. “Some of us aren’t doing what they tell us to do. (Wisconsin) is a very disciplined team.’’
A sophomore from Florida, Roundtree “doesn’t remember much’’ about last year’s 24-10 loss to the Badgers in late October.
“It was cold,’’ Roundtree said. “I was just trying to stay warm.’’
When a team like Purdue can stonewall the Illini offense, it puts so much more emphasis on the defense. Illinois ran for 330 yards against Rutgers, and all is good in the Land of Orange and Blue. But when the Illini go against a coordinator the caliber of Nick Holt, the former defensive coordinator at USC and Washington, the game is totally different.
He’s taken a defense that lost eight starters from last season and put the pieces together. He’s done it in a short period of time. The Purdue defense is getting better.
The Illini defense has shown little growth, if any.
Lovie stepped aside from the microphone Monday, apparently heading back to the football complex to improve a defense that’s done nothing for his reputation in the first 2 ½ seasons as Illini head coach. There were no miracles coming on a gloomy Monday.
“We have a routine,’’ Lovie said. “You can’t change it. We have a plan. We take care of mistakes. We watch the video. That’s what we do. A part of that is moving onto the next game plan. We have our hands full with Wisconsin.’’
Meanwhile, some Illini-heads are throwing up their hands with this defense.