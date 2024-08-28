PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RRTY5SkU0SDRZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFFNjlKRTRINFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

Preview: Illini open season at home vs. EIU

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois kicks off the 2024 football season under the lights on Thursday night against Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on BTN.

The Illini are looking to get back to a bowl game following a 5-7 season a year ago. They open with an FCS opponent in EIU that had a successful 8-3 season and finished the year ranked in the FCS top 25.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium.
*****

ILLINOIS: GAME NOTES | ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS

RELATED: Behind enemy lines |

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (0-0) vs. EASTERN ILLINOIS PANTHERS (0-0)

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 // 8 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | Big Ten Network » Mark Followill (play-by-play), J Leman (analyst), and Kylen Mills (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Carey Davis (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM, the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.

