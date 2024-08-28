Illinois kicks off the 2024 football season under the lights on Thursday night against Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on BTN.

The Illini are looking to get back to a bowl game following a 5-7 season a year ago. They open with an FCS opponent in EIU that had a successful 8-3 season and finished the year ranked in the FCS top 25.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.