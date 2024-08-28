Preview: Illini open season at home vs. EIU
Illinois kicks off the 2024 football season under the lights on Thursday night against Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on BTN.
The Illini are looking to get back to a bowl game following a 5-7 season a year ago. They open with an FCS opponent in EIU that had a successful 8-3 season and finished the year ranked in the FCS top 25.
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (0-0) vs. EASTERN ILLINOIS PANTHERS (0-0)
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 // 8 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network
Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium
TV | Big Ten Network » Mark Followill (play-by-play), J Leman (analyst), and Kylen Mills (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Carey Davis (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM, the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.
