Preview: Illini open season vs. Kent State
MORE: Illinois game notes | Depth chart | Behind enemy lines | 2017 stats
Year three of the Lovie Smith era begins on Saturday, as the Illini host Kent State at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network.
Orange and Blue News previews the game, offers up our players to watch and keys to victory, and makes a prediction.
SETTING THE STAGE
KENT STATE (0-0) AT ILLINOIS (0-0)
Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 // 11:01 a.m. CT kick // BTN Champaign, Ill. // Memorial Stadium (60,670)
Television: BTN will televise multiple games at 11 am CT on Sept. 1. Get local channel info at BTNGameFinder. The game also will be streamed live at BTN2Go.com.
Radio: The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (382) satellite radio and at FightingIllini.com in both English and Mandarin Chinese.
Gameday Information: FightingIllini.com/gameday
Vegas odds: Illinois (-16.5)
