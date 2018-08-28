Illinois opens the 2018 season at home on Saturday against Kent State of the Mid-American Conference. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The Golden Flashes are under new management. Former coach Paul Hayes was fired following five losing seasons at KSU. He was replaced by Sean Lewis, who served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Dino Babers at Syracuse. Lewis, 31, is the youngest head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision

Lewis has a rebuilding job ahead of him. The Flashes went 2-10 last season, including 1-7 in the MAC and a last place finish in the East Division. They ranked last in the conference in total offense, and 9th in total defense.



