GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATS Illinois next hosts Nebraska on Tuesday night (6 p.m. CT, BTN). Ornage and Blue News previews the game, including probably starters, keys to the game, and a prediction.

SETTING THE STAGE

Game 22 // RVap/#25 Illinois (15-6, 6-4) vs. Nebraska (10-12, 3-8) Jan. 31, 2023 // 6 p.m. CT // Champaign, Ill. // State Farm Center TV: BTN – Dave Revsine (Play-by-Play), Stephen Bardo (Analyst) Radio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network – Brian Barnhart (Play-By-Play), Deon Thomas (Analyst) // SiriusXM 386, SXM App 976

GAME NOTES

Illinois has won six straight over Nebraska, its longest streak in the series since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten, and one shy of the Illini’s series record seven-game win streak from Jan. 3, 1921 through Dec. 11, 1976. Illinois beat Nebraska in Lincoln 76-50 back on January 10. Illinois leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth in the country in blocked shots, averaging 6.0 bpg. The current Illinisingle-season blocks record is 5.4 bpg, set in 1979. Terrence Shannon Jr. ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring (17.4 ppg), first in free throws made (109) and second in attempts (139). Matthew Mayer has scored in double figures in 11 of the last 13 games, averaging 14.8 points (192). Mayer is coming off a career-high 26 points in Saturday’s win at Wisconsin. It was his third 20-point game this season and most points scored against the Badgers in league play.

ABOUT NEBRASKA

The Huskers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) look to snap a three-game losing streak after an 82-63 loss at Maryland on Sunday. Nebraska is down to nine active scholarship players with season-ending injuries to Juwan Garry (shoulder), Emmnuel Bandourmel (knee) and Quarant McPherseon (knee). In addition, Blaise Keita has played just eight minutes since suffering an ankle injury against Queens on Dec. 20. Nebraska now has a pair of freshmen in the starting lineup in Jamarques Lawrence and Denim Dawson. When the duo started against Northwestern on Jan. 25, it marked the first time NU has had a pair of freshmen in the starting lineup this season. While Derrick Walker continued to put up solid numbers with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting against the Terps, it was another freshmen who enjoyed career night. Sam Hoiberg shined with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range.

PROJECTED STARTERS

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS Sam Griesel, 6-7, guard, Sr. | 11.0 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 4.2 APG | 1.5 SPG Grad transfer who played four years at NDSU...Had eight points & six assists at Maryland...Totaled 11 points and a career-high five steals at Penn State...Finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five caroms at Minnesota...Posted his second double-double (12 pts./10 reb.) of 2022-23 vs. Iowa. Keisel Tominaga, 6-2, guard, Jr. | 10.3 PPG | 1.4 RPG Started NU's last four games and is averaging 12.3 ppg in that span...12 double-figure games in 2022-23...Held to three points at Maryland...Led NU with 22 points against Northwestern...Had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, at No. 3 Purdue...Totaled 19 points in the OT loss to No. 4 Purdue in Lincoln...Tied his career high with 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting at Boston College Jamarques Lawrence, 6-3, guard, Fr. | 2.8 PPG | 1-2 RPG Started last two games, averaging 9.5 ppg and 3.0 apg...Had seven points and three assists in 22 minutes at Maryland...Made his first career start against Northwestern, totaling career highs in points (12), assists (three) and minutes (33)...Had five points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and four boards in 19 minutes vs. Ohio State...Scored nine points, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, and had five rebounds in 19 minutes at Kansas State Denim Dawson, 6-6, wing, R-Fr. | 2.0 PPG | 1.9 Redshirt freshman is one of NU's best defenders...Started NU's last five games... Totaled four points in 23 minutes at Maryland...Had five points and a pair of rebounds in 21 minutes vs. Northwestern...Grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in 39 minutes at Penn State...Had seven points and eight boards vs. OSU, while helping limit Brice Sensabaugh to 6-of-16 shooting/ Derrick Walker, 6-9, forward, Jr. | 13.8 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 3.4 APG Third-year starter...Three double-doubles in 2022-23 & six in his career...Totaled 16 points and eight boards at Maryland...Led NU with 20 points, six boards and six dimes at Penn State....Tied or set career highs in points (22) and assists (seven) at Minnesota...Posted a career-high 22 points at No. 7 Creighton...Had 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting and 13 boards vs. Florida State

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Dain Dainja (42) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

KEYS TO THE GAME

POINT OFF TURNOVERS - Illinois should force plenty of live ball turnovers against Nebraska. The Huskers turn it over at a high rate and Illinois can break this game open if they convert TO's to points at the other end. Maryland had 20 points off of turnovers in its 19-point win over the Huskers. In the Illini's win at Nebraska, they had made 10 layups and had 4 dunks. Look for more of the same on Tuesday night. For the season, Nebraska opponents are shooting 50% from 2-point range.

CONTEST SHOTS The best chance Nebraska has to pull off the upset is to get hot from downtown. The coach's son Sam Hoiberg was thrown into action against Maryland and went 3-3 on threes. You can't leave junior guard Keisei Tominaga open. He has made 35-96 (.365) from beyond the arc. You can slough off most of the others. Illinois would be fine with the Huskers chucking threes. Nebraska is the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten. Illinois has been great contesting shots in the paint. They'll need to continue that against Derrick Walker, who is shooting .605 on 2's this season.

DEFENSIVE GLASS Despite shooter a bit better of late, Nebraska is a below average shooting team. There will be a lot of chances for Illinois to grab and go off of the defensive glass. You want to see a high defensive rebounding percentage. Second-chance points is one of things that can keep Nebraska in the game Walker is one of the best offensive rebounders in the Big Ten with a 9.4 ORB percentage. In its OT win over Minnesota, the Huskers had 11 ORB and 10 second chance points. Illinois can keep that number to single digits with strong games on the glass from Dainja and Hawkins.

THE MATCHUP

IN THE RANKINGS TEAM AP COACH NET KENPOM SAGARIN ILLINOIS RV 25 26 23 16 NEBRASKA NR NR 99 99 102

PREDICTION