Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-Tennessee

Illinois coach Brad Underwood held a press conference at State Farm Center to preview Saturday's game on versus No.1 Tennessee. The Illini and Vols tip off at 4:30 CT on Fox.
Illinois sophomore wide receiver Kenari Wilcher entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Kasparas Jakucionis scored a career-high 24 points to lead Illinois to an 86-80 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Illini head coach Brad Underwood, point guard Kylan Boswell, and wing Tre White post game vs. Wisconsin.
The Illini are hosting one of their top recruiting targets this week in top 15 small forward Alex Constanza.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
