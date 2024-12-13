Advertisement
Published Dec 13, 2024
Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-Tennessee
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois coach Brad Underwood held a press conference at State Farm Center to preview Saturday's game on versus No.1 Tennessee. The Illini and Vols tip off at 4:30 CT on Fox.