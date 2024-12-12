Podcast: Illinois football season recap with former QB Reilly O'Toole

Orange and Blue News is joined by former Illini quarterback Reilly O'Toole to recap the season and preview the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup with South Carolina.
Orange and Blue News is joined by former Illini quarterback Reilly O'Toole to recap the season and preview the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup with South Carolina.
Kasparas Jakucionis scored a career-high 24 points to lead Illinois to an 86-80 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Illini head coach Brad Underwood, point guard Kylan Boswell, and wing Tre White post game vs. Wisconsin.
The Illini are hosting one of their top recruiting targets this week in top 15 small forward Alex Constanza.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
Kasparas Jakucionis scored a career-high 24 points to lead Illinois to an 86-80 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Illini head coach Brad Underwood, point guard Kylan Boswell, and wing Tre White post game vs. Wisconsin.
The Illini are hosting one of their top recruiting targets this week in top 15 small forward Alex Constanza.