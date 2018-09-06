MORE: Illinois game notes | Depth chart | Behind enemy lines | Season stats

Illinois is back in action on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, hosting Western Illinois from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on BTN.

The Illini are coming off of a come-from-behind 31-24 win over Kent State in week one, while WIU lost a nail-biter on the road to Montana State, 26-23.

Orange and Blue News previews the contest, lists our players to watch and keys to the game, and offer our prediction for a final score.



