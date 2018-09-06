Preview: Illini host Western Illinois
MORE: Illinois game notes | Depth chart | Behind enemy lines | Season stats
Illinois is back in action on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, hosting Western Illinois from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on BTN.
The Illini are coming off of a come-from-behind 31-24 win over Kent State in week one, while WIU lost a nail-biter on the road to Montana State, 26-23.
Orange and Blue News previews the contest, lists our players to watch and keys to the game, and offer our prediction for a final score.
SETTING THE STAGE
Western Illinois (0-1) at Illinois (1-0).
Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 // 6:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network / BTN2Go.com
Radio: Fighting Illini Sports Network / Sirius 105 / XM 195
Gameday Information: FightingIllini.com/gameday
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news