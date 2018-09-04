Illinois is back in action on Saturday, hosting Western Illinois of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Jared Elliott takes over as head coach after Charilie Fisher left to become the wide receivers coach at Arizona State. Elliott previously served as the co-offensive coordinator for the Leathernecks.

Western Illinois opened its season on Saturday with a 26-23 loss at Montana State. Quarterback Sean McGuire completed 20-31 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive end Khalen Saunders is the leader of the WIU defense. He ranked fifth in the MVFC last season with 7.5 sacks.

Illinois and WIU last met in 2015. Illinois’ 44-0 win was the Illini’s last shutout.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Scott Holland from the McDonough County Voice to get the inside scoop on the Leathernecks ahead of Saturday's game. Follow Scott Holland on Twitter @hottscolland81.