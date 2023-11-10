Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Preview: Illini host Indiana looking for second consecutive win

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is back in action on Saturday, hosting Indiana at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on BTN.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Phillip Dunnam (15) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Phillip Dunnam (15) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

*****

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: Behind enemy lines |
Defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton is a generational talent at Illinois

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (4-5, 2-4) vs. INDIANA HOOSIERS (3-6, 1-5)

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 // 11 a.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | Big Ten Network

» Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (138/195), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement