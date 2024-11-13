Watch: Illini post game press conference vs. Oakland

Illinois coach Brad Underwood and players Tomislav Ivisic and Kylan Boswell post game vs. Oakland. Illinois defeated Oakland 66-54 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Four-star quarterback Michael Clayton II is the first 2026 prospect to commit to Illinois.
With the portal window opening next month, Orange and Blue News takes a look at the top transfer needs for Illinois.
Illinois went 15-for-38 from three-point range to roll past SIUE on Friday night at State Farm Center.
Illinoi post game press conference following the 90-58 win over SIUE on Friday at State Farm Center.
