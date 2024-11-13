Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
Watch: Illini post game press conference vs. Oakland
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois coach Brad Underwood and players Tomislav Ivisic and Kylan Boswell post game vs. Oakland. Illinois defeated Oakland 66-54 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

