Orange and Blue News caught up Jim Coyle from The Hoosier to get the inside scoop on Indiana ahead of Saturday's game. Follow Jim Coyle on X @jimcoyleISB. Follow The Hoosier @IndianaRivals.

Indiana is coming off of its biggest win of the season on Saturday, a 20-14 upset of Wisconsin in Bloomington.

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week landed in Bloomington after Aaron Casey piled up 4.0 tackles for loss with 2.0 sacks as part of a nine-tackle effort in the win over Wisconsin.

His 4.0 TFLs are the most by a Hoosier since 2016 and rank tied for No. 9 in a single game in 2023.