Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Preview: Illini close out regular season vs. Northwestern

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Not yet a premium subscriber? Sign up now and get out best deal yet. Take 75% off of the first year of your annual subscription to Orange and Blue News and start getting the inside scoop on the Fighting Illini, including in-depth recruiting news. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code "RIVALS2023".

Illinois returns to Memorial Stadium to battle for The Hat in its regular-season finale and Senior Day game against Northwestern. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Reggie Love III (23) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field.
Illinois Fighting Illini running back Reggie Love III (23) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

*****

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: Behind enemy lines | Bowl eligibility rides on defeating surprise Northwestern

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (5-6, 3-5) vs. NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS (6-5, 4-4)

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 // 2:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | Big Ten Network » Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (109/196), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement