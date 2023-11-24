Not yet a premium subscriber? Sign up now and get out best deal yet. Take 75% off of the first year of your annual subscription to Orange and Blue News and start getting the inside scoop on the Fighting Illini, including in-depth recruiting news. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code "RIVALS2023".

Illinois returns to Memorial Stadium to battle for The Hat in its regular-season finale and Senior Day game against Northwestern. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.