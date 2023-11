Orange and Blue News caught up with Louie Vaccher from Wildcat Report to get the inside scoop on Northwestern ahead of Saturday's game in Champaign. Follow Louie Vaccher on X @WildcatReport.

Northwestern, winners of back-to-back games for the first time this season, and winners in three of its last four games, travels to play Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 25

The Wildcats secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020 with a 23-15 win over Purdue in the home finale at Ryan Field. NU finished the year 5-1 at home, its best home record since 2017.