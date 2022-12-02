Drew Pyne never made it to next spring’s open competition to determine Notre Dame’s No. 1 quarterback in 2023, and likely has played his last game with that status in 2022. On Friday, the Irish junior announced he’s entering the transfer portal, with Notre Dame likely to add to the position from the portal in the coming weeks. Pyne started the year as Notre Dame’s No. 2 QB, behind sophomore Tyler Buchner, and rose to the top of the depth chart on Sept. 10 when Buchner suffered a shoulder injury late in a 26-21 loss to Marshall.

He went on to start 10 games in Buchner’s absence with some extreme highs and lows, but managed to have enough highs to finish the regular season ranked 20th nationally in passing efficiency (155.3). In those 10 starts and the one relief appearance, Pyne threw for 2,021 yards and 22 TDs. He was 164-of-254 with six interceptions. The 6-0, 198-pound New Canaan, Conn., product amassed 108 yards rushing on 47 carries with two TDs. No. 21-ranked Notre Dame (8-4) has resumed practicing for its bowl game, with the specific game, date and opponent set to be revealed on Sunday.

