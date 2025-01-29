Three Predictions: Ohio State, Illinois' 2026 class, Cincere Johnson

Given all the talent that Ohio State is losing after its national title run, it’s wild to think it will be preseason No. 1. The Buckeyes have to replace Will Howard, Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Cody Simon and several other starters.

But coach Ryan Day has of course built a roster powered by former five-stars and four-stars. Quarterback Julian Sayin is waiting in the wings to take over the offense. He’ll be throwing to Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Plus, the team added tight end Max Klare in the transfer portal and he will be an immediate weapon. There are young players ready to step up on defense as well.

But the big concern (at least right now) is losing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. He bolted to Penn State for a record-breaking contract and we don’t know yet who will replace him. Plus, it’s very difficult to repeat in today’s college football world. The Buckeyes will be among the favorites next year but I’d take the field at this point.