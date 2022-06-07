New four-star WR Fredrick Moore recaps Illinois official visit

More was is also coming off of an official visit to Illinois over the weekend. He recaps that visit and more in this update from Orange and Blue News.

St. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Frederick Moore , a top Illini target, added his fourth star with the new release of the updated Rivals250 for 2023.

Moore was one of a handful of top Illinois recruiting targets on campus in Champaign this weekend for official visits.

The loaded visit schedule included spending time with current Illinois players and with the Illini coaching staff.

Moore is close to Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams. He's being recruited by wide receiver coach George McDonald and running backs coach Cory Patterson, a native of St. Louis. Those relationships are strong, Moore said.

"The visit was good," Moore said. "I got to spend time with my training buddy Isaiah Williams. What stood out to me was just one big family. I talked to Coach McDonald and Coach Patterson, a hometown guy. Our bond is pretty tight."

Moore has been at Illinois for unofficial visits and game day visits. On this trip, he got a more comprehensive tour of the football and academic facilities. The Smith Football Performance Center stood out, he said.

"The facilities and campus are really nice," Moore said. "I know they have a one for the top 20 facilities in the nation. To go there and work there every day would be pretty nice."

Overall, Moore said the visit set the bar high, and he feels like he could maximize his talent at Illinois.

"It gave me a bigger perspective for what I'm looking for in a program," he said. "Knowing that they want you, and develop you, and prepare you for the NFL. I like Coach McDonald's coaching style. He can be there for you, but he can still push you to get the best out of you. "

Moore came into the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis this spring holding a three-star ranking. It was evident right away at the camp that he was under-ranked, and he was just edged out for wide receiver MVP by Rivals250 prospect Malik Elzy, another top Illinois target.

With the release of the new Rivals250 and updated evaluations this week, Moore picked up his fourth star from Rivals. It was well-deserved.

"I came in and did my best and try to work on my route running," Moore said about his RCS performance. "I tried to display my route running and my ability to make plays, and show that I'm not afraid of competition. I feel like I'm the best in my state and the best in my class. I just had to show that on the stage."

Up next for Moore are official visits to Michigan (June 10-12), and Michigan State (June 17-19). He could take two more officials later this fall, with tentative plans to commit before his senior season.