Mailbag: Expectations coming out of summer workouts, & more
Orange Blue News publisher Doug Bucshon answers questions from subscribers in the latest Illini hoops mailbag. Expectations coming out of summer workouts, biggest surprises, possible lineups, and m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news