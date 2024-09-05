Advertisement
in other news
Watch: Illini running back Kaden Feagin
Illinois sophomore running back Kaden Feagin previews Saturday's home game against Kansas.
• Doug Bucshon
Notebook: Illini news & notes vs. No. 22 Kansas
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Kansas
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday.
• Doug Bucshon
Recruiting roundup: Top Illinois targets set visits
Where Illinois stands with its top basketball recruiting targets.
• Doug Bucshon
PFF: What we learned from Illini win over EIU
Top Illinois performers EIU according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
• Doug Bucshon
in other news
Watch: Illini running back Kaden Feagin
Illinois sophomore running back Kaden Feagin previews Saturday's home game against Kansas.
• Doug Bucshon
Notebook: Illini news & notes vs. No. 22 Kansas
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Kansas
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday.
• Doug Bucshon
Keys to the game: Illinois vs. Kansas
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
Illinois
1 - 0
Kansas
-5.5, O/U 57.5
1 - 0
Illinois
1 - 0
Cent. Michigan
Finished
45
Illinois
0
Eastern Illinois
Advertisement
Advertisement