Recap: Illinois improves to 3-0 with win over Central Michigan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Luke Altmyer threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns to lead Illinois to a 30-9 win over Central Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

With the win, the Illini are 3-0 for the first time since 2011, the last year under coach Ron Zook.

Illinois started slow offensively following it's big win over ranked Kansas the week prior. It built a 7-0 lead through the first quarter, but couldn't get its running game rolling. Illini coach Bret Bielema said he did expect somewhat of a letdown.

"It wasn't pretty," Bielema said. "I would almost see this one coming a lit bit since Sunday. Coach McElwain and his staff don't back down from a competition environment, so I knew we had our work cut out for us. Unfortunately, I think we did a little more difficult that in needed to be".

The Illini eventual did much of its damage through the air. Senior wide receiver Pat Bryant had seven catches for 102 yards and Zakhari Franklin caught five passes for 66 yards

Bryant was wide open in the end zone when Altmyer hit him with an 11-yard TD pass in the first quarter.

"I thought Luke Altmyer did some really good things," Bielema said. "He made some improvs, he hit some deep balls. If you have dynamic quarterback with two perimeter players it's going to be hard for teams to set up and defense us."

On the ground, Josh McCray ran for 54 yards on eight carries and freshman Ca’Lil Valentine had 53 yards on five rushes for the Illini.

Texas A&M transfer Ethan Moczulski kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Illini a 13-6 lead.

Altmyer and Bryant hooked up on a 20-yard TD pass to begin the second half. Bryant broke two tackls on his way into the end zone.

David Olano, the other half of Illinois’ placekicking tandem, knocked through field goals from 49 yards and 34 yards.

The Illini kept Central Michigan out of the end zone. Tristan Mattson kicked 32- and 29-yard field goals in the first half and a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Chippewas.

The first field goal came after a 9-yard TD run by Marion Lukes was called back because of a holding penalty.

"I thought our defense was resilient," Bielema said.