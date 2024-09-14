Watch: Bret Bielema post-game press conference vs. CMU

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Central Michigan on September 14, 2024. Illinois defeated the Chippewas 30-9 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Central Michigan on September 14, 2024. Illinois defeated the Chippewas 30-9 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest will visit Illinois.
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference.
Illinois cornerback Xavier Scott was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference
Illinois coach Bret Bielema recaps the win over Kansas and previews Saturday's contest against Central Michigan.
Rready to see a good game. I know tey were prepared to co,e out here and com,pete and win.
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest will visit Illinois.
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference.
Illinois cornerback Xavier Scott was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference