Published Sep 14, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema post-game press conference vs. CMU
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Central Michigan on September 14, 2024. Illinois defeated the Chippewas 30-9 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

