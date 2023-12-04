Orange and Blue News spoke to Canada to get the lowdown on his Illini offer and update his recruitment, including when he plans to pull the trigger on a commitment.

After adding his first Power 5 offer from Illinois on Monday, JUCO defensive back Chase Canada from Trinity Valley C..C. (Texas) has a specific timetable for choosing his DI destination.

The Illini staff has been scouring the JUCO market looking for help in its think secondary, which lost starter Tahveon Nicholson to the Transfer Portal on Monday, the first day that the transfer window is open.

Canada was only on the radar of defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and cornerbacks coach Antonio Fenelus for a few days before the offer. came.

"That offer came out of nowhere," Canada said. "We have been in communication for about a week now and they pulled the trigger this morning."



Illinois had previously recruited Canada's older brother Channing Canada, who eventually landed at TCU, so there was a prior family connection.

On film, Canada shows some of the qualities that Henry looks for at the boundary corner or nickel spot, including good size and physicality in press man coverage.

"I am a gritty , twitchy , physical corner," Canada said. "I am very versatile so I can be used in different positions. I give value in any position and I believe I would excel at nickel or corner."

Canada has double digit offers. He lists Charlotte, Iowa State, and Tulane as those showing the strongest interest. He took a visit Charlotte last weekend.

He now plans to take an official visit to Illinois this coming weekend to check out the school and the program in person.

"I expect to learn about the athletics and academics," he said. "I don’t know much about the program so I'm looking forward to being educated."

A decision is on tap very soon, Canada said.

"I will be making my decision by the end of this week and making it public next week," he said.