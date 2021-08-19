Inside 40 years of Illini basketball recruiting (Part VI)

CLASS OF 2006

• Richard Semrau (6-9, PF, Grafton (Ohio) Lutheran West High). • Brian Carlwell (6-11, C, Maywood (Ill.) Proviso East High). Overview: Carlwell continued the pipeline from Proviso East High, following former UI great Dee Brown. Rivals.com ranked the big man No. 77 overall in the country, and expectations were heightened due to his perceived upside. Instead, Carlwell’s college career at Illinois fell apart, culminating in when he was in a car accident with teammate Jamar Smith getting charged with a DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Carlwell suffered a serious concussion and only played in three games his sophomore season. Carlwell managed 44 points, 36 rebounds and 10 blocks in 29 games played during his two-year Illinois career. He made the move to San Diego State, where he became a rotational player. Carlwell averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game for the Aztecs, playing in 71 games (four starts). Carlwell has played overseas off and on since 2012, including recently signing and playing in Australia. The three-star Semrau stayed at Illinois all four years but had scant playing time. He finished with 68 points, 70 rebounds and 12 assists in 49 career games. Interesting tidbits: Carlwell reportedly became the Godfather to Smith’s son, despite their bumpy shared history.

CLASS OF 2007

• Demetri McCamey (6-3, PG, Westchester (Ill.) St. Joseph’s High). • Mike Tisdale (7-1, C, Riverton (Ill.) High). • Bill Cole (6-9, PF, Peoria (Ill.) Richwoods High). • Mike Davis (6-9, PF, Alexandria (Va.) T.C. Williams High). • Rodney Alexander (6-7, SF, El Reno (Okla.) Redlands Community College); From Benton Harbor (Mich.) High. Overview: Illinois landed four multi-year starters, who helped the Fighting Illini reach the NCAA Tournament in 2007, 2009 and 2011. McCamey was nearly a full-time four-year starter — he started 17 games his freshman year — and Davis and Tisdale were both three-year starters and Cole started the majority of his last two years. McCamey ranked No. 72 overall in the country by Rivals.com coming out of famed St. Joseph’s High, where he played with future NBA player Evan Turner. He broke into the lineup freshman year and started 114 of 139 games he played in, and averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He shot 42.5 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from three-point land and 71.1 percent at the charity stripe. McCamey arguably had his best season as a junior en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2010. He averaged 15.1 points, 7.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game his junior year. McCamey led the Big Ten and was second nationally in assists a contest. He improved his three-point shooting to 45.1 percent as a senior, to go along with 14.6 points and 6.1 assists a contest. McCamey ranks seventh in career points (1,718) in school history, second in career assists (733) and sixth in career three-pointers (236). He was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2010, and was third team all-league in both 2009 and 2011.McCamey played in the G-League and overseas from 2011-19. Davis was a late addition to the recruiting class, and was a Rivals.com three-star prospect. He went on to being named second-team All-Big Ten in 2009 after averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 53.3 percent from the field his sophomore year. Davis went on to earn honorable mention all-league his last two years. He led the Big Ten with 9.2 rebounds per game in 2009-10, and he was second his sophomore campaign. Davis was second in the league with 53.3 percent from the field his sophomore year, and then third (52.8 percent) his senior year. Davis averaged 9.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and started 99 of 138 games in his UI career. Davis shot 50.5 percent from the field and 65.3 percent from the free-throw line. Davis is ranked second all-time in school history with 909 rebounds. He went on to play overseas from 2011-2016 and then returned to play G-League basketball in the U.S. from 2016-2019. Rivals.com included Tisdale in the Rivals150, checking in at No. 125 overall nationally. He joined McCamey in the rankings. Tisdale became a three-year starter and even became a quality three-point shooter his senior year. He averaged over 10 points per games his last three years, and over 1.4 blocks per contest during that time span (ranking in the top five of the Big Ten). He averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game his senior year, and was 21 of 52 from three-point land for 40.4 percent. Tisdale started 103 of 139 games he played in and shot 53.5 percent from the field, 38.7 percent on three-pointers and 79.7 percent at the free-throw line. Tisdale is third in school history with 176 career blocks. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a contest during his Illinois career. Tisdale spent a pair of years in what is now the G-League. Rivals.com ranked Cole a three-star prospect coming out of Peoria Richwoods High. Cole capped his UI career with 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game his senior year in 2010-11. The power forward averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, and he started 46 of 99 games he played in. Cole shot 45.6 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three-point land and 61.3 percent from the free-throw line. Alexander played one year at Illinois, where the Rivals.com three-star prospect averaged 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He started 15 of 31 contests, and shot 55.1 percent from the field and 70.8 percent from the free-throw line. Interesting tidbits: Illinois added a famous walk-on with shooting guard Jeffrey Jordan, the son of legendary Michael Jordan. He played at Loyola Academy in Chicago, Ill. Jeffrey averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 assists per game in three years at Illinois, playing in 92 games (two starts). He transferred to Central Florida, where he play din 15 games … Illinois had a verbal commitment from Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central High senior shooting guard Eric Gordon, who ended up being a one-and-done at Indiana and currently plays for the Houston Rockets. Gordon was ranked No. 2 overall in the country by Rivals.com … McCamey’s younger brother, Glynn Watson, started 113 games at Nebraska.

CLASS OF 2008

• Alex Legion (6-5, SG, Kentucky transfer); From Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy and Detroit (Mich.) Country Day. • Dominique Keller (6-7, PF, Baytown (Texas) Lee College); From Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial High. • Stan Simpson (6-9, C, Chicago (Ill.) Simon High). Overview: The class of 2008 began with promise, but ended in disappointment. Keller played the most of the trio of signees, logging action off the bench if 69 games. He averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, and shot 49.0 percent from the field and 59.3 percent from the free-throw line. Rivals.com ranked Legion No. 44 overall nationally in the class of 2007, was fourth-team Parade All-American and signed with Kentucky. He only lasted six games with the Wildcats (two starts), and had 40 points, 11 rebounds, nine steals and eight assists. He then transferred to Illinois, but only started one game in 33 appearances. The wing averaged 3.2 points per game and shot just 29.1 percent from the field and 23.2 percent on three-pointers. Legion finished up his myriad college career at Florida International in 2010-11, where he averaged 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds, and shot 43.1 percent from three-point land. He was dismissed by FIU after 10 games (two starts). Legion played overseas from 2012-19. Simpson was the latest in a long line of Simeon prospects, and he redshirted his first year. He had just four points and three rebounds in eight games played in 2009-10, and transferred to Memphis. The big man had 71 points, 53 rebounds and 22 blocks in 44 games while at Memphis (seven starts). Simpson went on to play overseas from 2014-17. Interesting tidbits: Illinois signed wing Quinton Watkins of Compton (Calif.) Dominguez, but he failed to academically qualify for the Illini. He resurfaced at San Diego State, but ultimately ended up at Fresno (Calif.) City College, and then Cal-State Los Angeles. He averaged 18.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game his senior year, and 12.0 points in his three-year career with the Golden Eagles.

CLASS OF 2009

• D.J. Richardson (6-3, SG, Henderson (Nev.) Findlay Prep); From Peoria (Ill.) Central High. • Brandon Paul (6-3, SG, Gurnee (Ill.) Warren High). • Joseph Bertrand (6-5, SF, Sterling (Ill.) High). • Tyler Griffey (6-9, PF, Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette High). Overview: Illinois bounced back with a quality four-man class — who were all ranked by Rivals.com — that all had productive careers. Richardson was the highest ranked by Rivals.com, checking in at No. 38, and Paul wasn’t far behind at No. 42 overall nationally. Griffey was ranked No. 120 overall nationally, and Bertrand was eight spots lower at No. 128. When Paul got hot, he was one of the best players in the Big Ten. He improved his numbers every season at UI, including averaging 14.7 points his junior year and 16.6 points a game as a senior, which ranked third in the league. Paul also averaged at least one steal per game his last three years. Paul shot 38.4 percent from the field, 32.5 percent on three-pointers and 72.4 percent from the free-throw line. He averaged 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals a contest, and started 87 of 138 games he played in. Paul ranks eighth in school history with 211 career three-pointers. Paul earned a spot on the San Antonio Spurs for the 2017-18 season, and he averaged 2.3 points per game and he shot 27.8 percent on three-pointers. He played overseas off and on since 2013, and will be playing in Spain this upcoming season. Richardson proved to be a steady long-range shooter, while Paul was streaky. He shot 38.8 percent from the field, 35.5 percent on three-pointers and 78.7 percent at the free-throw line. Richardson, who started an impressive 129 of 138 career games, averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Fighting Illini. He averaged a career-best 12.3 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds a contest his senior year. Richardson was named the Big Ten Rookie of the year, after averaging 10.5 points per game and he shot 39.0 percent from three-point land. He led the Big Ten in three-point field goals made with 83 in 2012-13, and is 23rd all-time in the league at 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Richardson tallied 278 made three-pointers, which ranks third in Illinois history. Richardson played overseas from 2013-19, and was the Finnish League MVP in 2016, after helping Kouvot win the title. Bertrand redshirted his freshman year, with the glut of wings in the program. His versatility and athleticism provided flashes and he started 42 of 118 games he played in, including 23 his senior year. He averaged a career-best 8.5 points to go along with 3.8 rebounds per game during his last campaign. Bertrand shot 50.5 percent from the field, 34.5 percent on three-pointers and 71.9 percent from the free-throw line. He chipped in 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during his UI career. Bertrand played Internationally from 2014-17. Griffey proved steady and started the majority of the games his last two years. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds a contest, and shot 44.0 percent from the field, 33.2 percent on three-pointers and 73.2 percent from the free-throw line. He started 44 of 124 games he played in, including 21 his senior year when he averaged a career-best 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds a contest. Griffey played in the Austrian League from 2013-15. Interesting tidbits: Paul’s younger brother, Darius Paul, almost played for Illinois after transferring in from Western Michigan in 2013. He was dismissed from the program two different times and finished up at Lamar State-Port Arthur Junior College and Robert Morris in Chicago.

CLASS OF 2010